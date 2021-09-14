BREAKING: Panthers Waive Ryan Santoso, Sign New Kicker

Ryan Santoso's stint in Carolina was a rather short one as the Panthers waived him on Tuesday afternoon.

Santoso was acquired by the Panthers during the preseason from the New York Giants in exchange for a conditional 7th round pick to compete with the struggling Joey Slye. Santoso beat out Slye for the job but missed an extra point in Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.

Since Santoso appeared in just one game for the Panthers, Carolina will get their 7th round pick back from the Giants. Had he played this Sunday, the pick would officially be owned by New York.

To replace Sanotoso, the Panthers signed Zane Gonzalez off of the Cardinals' practice squad. Gonzalez is in his 5th year in the NFL and has spent time with the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals. He has made 71 of 91 (78%) field goal attempts throughout his career and is 105 for 111 (95%) on PATs. Gonzalez also has a ton of experience handling kickoffs with 232 kickoffs for his career, including a touchback percentage of 56.5%.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.