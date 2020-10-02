Panthers Will "Have Their Hands Full" with Kyler Murray

The Carolina Panthers are coming off of their first win of the season and are looking to shock the NFL landscape this Sunday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals (2-1).

Arizona has a high-flying offensive attack that can put up points in bunches and much of that can be attributed to having one of, if not the best wide receiver in football - DeAndre Hopkins. With that said, this offense doesn't go without quarterback Kyler Murray. Sure, Hopkins has played well with some lesser talented quarterbacks, but Murray is a dynamic playmaker, which only makes Hopkins even better.

When everyone thinks about Kyler Murray's game, they just think about the scrambling aspect of it. Rarely ever do you hear about his arm strength and accuracy. If you didn't know, this dude has a cannon for an arm.

Young quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Deshaun Watson get a lot of recognition and deservingly so, but Murray needs to be included in this group of extremely talented quarterbacks.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talked about how Murray is tough to plan for and defend.

"He's a great quarterback in a great system. He's tremendously accurate, great release, fearless, can really throw the ball deep over your head, can run with the football and then can bring in the element of quarterback run. I think he's the total package, he's a playmaker and he's a winner."

Both Rhule and Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow had to go up against Murray and Oklahoma during their stint at Baylor. How did it go? Not so well. The Sooners won the game 66-33 and Murray finished the game 17/21 for 432 yards, and seven total touchdowns (6 passing). To say the least, this coaching staff is very familiar with what Murray can do and the variety of ways that he can hurt you.

Even Phil Snow says he's fun to watch.

"The guys that are chasing him are bigger and faster. He was fearless in college and now, you've got to be smarter in pro football and he's done that. He'll take off and make a lot of big plays, but he's also very smart at what he does as far as running the football. The more football you play at this level, the better you get and he's shown that. He's just a dynamic guy back there. He's fun to watch on tape, there's a lot of good athletes that can't catch him - we've got our hands full."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.