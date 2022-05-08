Skip to main content

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson Changes Jersey Number

A fresh start for the Panthers' wide receiver.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson will be sporting a new look in 2022 as he switches from No. 11 to No. 3, as he confirmed on Twitter.

If something also seems different, you would be right. He is also changing the spelling of his first name from Robby to Robbie. The change has already been made on the team's official roster. 

Anderson first came to the Panthers in 2020 and posted career-highs in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,096). His production fell off quite a bit this past season hauling in just 53 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns. He and the Panthers agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension ahead of his second year with the team.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17412945_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Remaining Needs for the Carolina Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
USATSI_18170289_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Post-Draft Carolina Panthers Depth Chart Projection: Offense

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
USATSI_17441218_168388579_lowres
GM Report

CB Kalon Barnes Signs Rookie Deal with Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMay 7, 2022
USATSI_17118257_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Odds Are 'Slim' That the Panthers and Rock Hill 'Resurrect' Terminated Agreement

By Schuyler CallihanMay 7, 2022
USATSI_17255591_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Should the Panthers Pursue Jadeveon Clowney?

By Schuyler CallihanMay 5, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-05-05T082401.713
GM Report

RG3 Believes in the Potential of Matt Corral

By Schuyler CallihanMay 5, 2022
USATSI_16783439_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Thoughts on the Panthers 2022 Draft Class

By Schuyler CallihanMay 5, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-05-04T081130.959
GM Report

Robbie Anderson, Jonathan Stewart Approve of Panthers' 2022 Draft Haul

By Schuyler CallihanMay 4, 2022