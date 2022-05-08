Panthers WR Robbie Anderson Changes Jersey Number

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson will be sporting a new look in 2022 as he switches from No. 11 to No. 3, as he confirmed on Twitter.

If something also seems different, you would be right. He is also changing the spelling of his first name from Robby to Robbie. The change has already been made on the team's official roster.

Anderson first came to the Panthers in 2020 and posted career-highs in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,096). His production fell off quite a bit this past season hauling in just 53 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns. He and the Panthers agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension ahead of his second year with the team.

