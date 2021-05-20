PFF Excludes DJ Moore & Robby Anderson From Top WRs List

On Wednesday, Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus released his top 32 wide receivers in the NFL, and nowhere on that list did DJ Moore or Robby Anderson's name appear.

Leaving Anderson off the list is understandable considering he had his first 1,000-yard season in 2020 but one could argue that he could have found a spot somewhere on the bottom of the list over guys like Tyler Boyd, Cole Beasley, Will Fuller V, or Courtland Sutton. Should he follow up with another strong season in 2021, Anderson will start to get the attention he deserves.

On the other hand, how in the world is DJ Moore left off this list? He hasn't had solid quarterback play since he's entered the league yet is still putting up huge numbers. In the past two seasons alone, Moore has hauled in 153 receptions for 2,368 yards and eight touchdowns. Again, he did this with the combination of Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, and P.J. Walker at quarterback.

Part of being overlooked might have to do with playing on a small market team that hasn't had a winning season in his three seasons that he has been in the league. Regardless, it's hard to deny that Moore has been one of the most explosive and reliable receivers in the NFL over the last two seasons. To say that there are 20 receivers better than Moore is a bit of a stretch, let alone 32.

