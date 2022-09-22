Phil Snow Details Brian Burns Dropping in Coverage, 'Zone Eyes', Lack of Turnovers + More

Brian Burns dropping in coverage more last week

"It was a package we had and he was involved in dropping and rushing. We'll use that on occasion. The type of offense we were playing with all the RPOs, we had to play a little different scheme so Brian was involved in coverage a little bit more."

Burns' bull rush improving

"He's two-dimensional now. He's gained ten pounds, he's a lot stronger. In the past, he was more of just a speed guy. Now he can go to power to so that's really helped his game."

Playing "zone eyes" versus "man eyes"

"Philosophically we've changed a couple of the coverages and gone to more zone eyes than man eyes. We haven't had a lot of deep balls thrown against in the first two weeks. A lot of it has been short and controlled. We're not getting an opportunity to play balls down the field but as the season goes it will and it will pay off. We've evolved in seeing the quarterback and the more you see the quarterback, the better chance you have to intercept it."

If the Saints will attack deep

"They have a couple of receivers that can really get vertical. They tried to beat Tampa vertical and they'll continue to do that. And the quarterback can throw that deep ball. As the year goes on, they're going to challenge us downfield."

Lack of forcing turnovers

"I do think we need to punch the ball a little more. But the interceptions I think will come as the season unfolds. You just got to be patient and just keep harping on it until it happens. Once it happens, it gets contagious. Hopefully, that'll happen here soon."

Frankie Luvu playing a bigger role

"Everybody said Frankie was better on the line of scrimmage rushing and that he wasn't real good in coverage. But he's really worked on that in the last year. We sat him down and we wanted a complete linebacker and I think he's becoming a much better linebacker in all aspects of his game. Hopefully, he can stay healthy because he's going to play a lot more snaps than he has in the past."

Thoughts on Marquan McCall

"He'll play more. He was good in the game. He played the nose really well. He's a big man. He actually played quicker than I thought he would in his first ballgame, so hopefully that continues."

