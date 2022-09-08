Phil Snow Discusses Plan for Henry Anderson, Shaq's Reps, Stopping Nick Chubb + More

Plan for DE Henry Anderson

"Our ends are playing a little differently at times than we did a year ago. Yetur [Gross-Matos] is a lot bigger man than Haason Reddick. We brought in Henry to help us with that position. You'll see him over a tight end and dominate the tight end in the run game and those types of things. That's how we'll use him."

The test Cleveland's offense presents

"First of all, if you look at their three backs, they may be as good of three backs as there are in the league. Really good football players. All of them. They have two tight ends they like that have been around a long time that block the edges. And their offensive line, their left guard is as good as there is in the league, Conklin is coming back. They're good up front, they've been together a while, and they arguably have one of the best offensive line coaches in the business. When he [Bill Callahan] is on the football team, they normally lead the National Football League in rushing. It presents a really good test for where we're really at defending the run."

Scouting Jacoby Brissett

"I think it's really important to look at what he's done in the league. He's thrown two touchdowns to one interception. He's been a really efficient quarterback when he's played. And I think the offense fits what he does. They'll play action a bunch and run the football. It's based off the run game and that'll really help him. He's a good player."

Tackling RB Nick Chubb

"There's a way to tackle. You've got to bring your feet and hips, keep your eyes up. The angles to the football are important because he'll break down the angles if you don't run good angles. We've just got to run good angles, bring our feet, and grab, and tackle in numbers. You're not going to tackle these backs with one guy. You've got to come in numbers."

Reps LB Shaq Thompson will get

"You know, I don't know that yet. As the flow of the game goes and how Shaq's feeling and how the weather may have something to do with that. There's a lot of variables involved in that. We'll just have to play that by ear as the game flows."

