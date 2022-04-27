Skip to main content

PODCAST: Mock Draft with Zack Patraw & Will McFadden

Episode 80 has been released.

The guys are joined by Bleav in Falcons host Will McFadden and NFL Draft Bible's Zack Patraw to do the 1st annual Bleav in Panthers Mini Mock Draft. The panel discusses and selects their first 10 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft including the Panthers pick.

