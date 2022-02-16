PODCAST: Super Bowl Recap, Sam Mills Makes the Hall of Fame + Steve Wilks Returns

The guys recap Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and Bengals. Was the Halftime Show the Greatest of all time? Plus, a look at Panthers coaching hires this week and Panthers Legend Sam Mills makes the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

