PODCAST: Time to Panic? Thoughts on Matt Rhule & if the Panthers Can Turn it Around
Episode 94 has been released.
After the Week 2 loss to the NY Giants dropped the Panthers to 0-2 on the season, the crew debates whether or not the Panthers should fire Matt Rhule or wait to see if they can turn the season around.
