Skip to main content

PODCAST: Time to Panic? Thoughts on Matt Rhule & if the Panthers Can Turn it Around

Episode 94 has been released.

After the Week 2 loss to the NY Giants dropped the Panthers to 0-2 on the season, the crew debates whether or not the Panthers should fire Matt Rhule or wait to see if they can turn the season around. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19072376_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule Believes Panthers Are ‘So Close’ To Getting Over ‘That Last Hump'

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19034462_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: An Unexpected 'Bright Spot', Getting Over the Hump, Playing Other WRs + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16788549_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Week 3 Odds: Panthers vs Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19072377_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Monday Morning Thoughts: It's Now or Never for Matt Rhule

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19072750_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to New York

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19073481_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Initial Reactions to the Panthers' Loss to the Giants

By Matthew Alquiza
USATSI_19073531_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Individual + Team Stats From the Panthers' Loss to New York

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19072887_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Panthers Drop Ninth Straight, Fall to Giants 19-16

By Schuyler Callihan