Post-Draft Carolina Panthers Depth Chart Projection: Defense

For the most part, the 2022 version of the Carolina Panthers' roster is set. There will be a few minor moves made between now and the start of training camp, but the bulk of the "significant moves" wrapped up the moment the 2022 NFL Draft came to an end.

So with that said, what does the Panthers' defensive depth chart look like following free agency and the draft? Here is how I see things at each position.

Defensive End

Starters - Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos

Backups - Marquis Haynes Sr., Amaré Barno, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Darryl Johnson, Frank Herron, Austin Larkin, Joe Jackson

Analysis: Morgan Fox was released earlier in the offseason, paving way for Gross-Matos to become the other starter opposite of Brian Burns. Haason Reddick was labeled as a weakside linebacker, but the Panthers must find a way to replace his production off the edge. Gross-Matos has dealt with a number of injuries since coming into the league, so expect another body to be added here.

Defensive Tackle

Starters - Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis

Backups - Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

Analysis: Derrick Brown finally got some help with the addition of Matt Ioannidis. When healthy, Ioannidis is considered to be one of the NFL's best interior pass rushers. Brown has shown flashes here in there through two seasons, but hasn't quite lived up to the billing of being a No. 7 overall pick. Much of that is due to the lack of help he has had on the inside.

WILL -

Starter - Shaq Thompson

Backups - Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin, Azur Kamara

Analysis: Thompson played SAM pretty much all of last season, but I think he fits better as a weakside backer. With Reddick out of the mix, it makes sense to move Thompson to WILL and let Luvu/Littleton battle it out for SAM.

MIKE -

Starter - Damien Wilson

Backups - N/A

Analysis: This is a big problem for the Panthers. As you can see, there are no other true MIKE linebackers on the roster to back up Wilson. Thompson has played there some, so he could move inside if need be, but is that really what Carolina wants to do? Wilson's legal situation has not been resolved and there's still a chance he's not even on the roster come August.

SAM -

Starter - Frankie Luvu

Backups - Cory Littleton, Brandon Smith

Analysis: This will be an intriguing battle as the Panthers' staff feels like Luvu is ready to become a full-time starter on the defensive side of the ball. He is constantly around the ball and in the backfield as well. That said, Littleton has a ton of starting experience and will be challenging for that No. 1 spot. If anything, we may see these two split time.

Cornerback

Starters - Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn

Backups - CJ Henderson, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor, Chris Westry, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver, Kalon Barnes

Analysis: No Gilmore, no problem? Well, sort of. Losing Stephon Gilmore doesn't make things any easier but Scott Fitterer has done a really good job of building up this cornerback group over the past two drafts. He also made a trade for CJ Henderson a year ago, giving the Panthers three young, yet very talented options at the position. The addition of Westry and Barnes could mean either Pride or Thomas-Oliver are in danger of losing a roster spot.

Free Safety

Starter - Xavier Woods

Backups - Kenny Robinson, Sam Franklin

Analysis: Picking up Woods in free agency is an extremely underrated signing for the Panthers. They desperately needed to add another reliable veteran in the back end of the defense to pair up with Jeremy Chinn. Fitterer said one issue with the defense a year ago was the lack of communication. According to everyone they spoke to about Woods, that's one of his best attributes - he makes sure everyone is on the same page.

Strong Safety

Starter - Jeremy Chinn

Backups - Juston Burris, Sean Chandler, Myles Hartsfield

Analysis: Phil Snow stated a couple of weeks ago that he decided to keep Chinn at safety after discussing the matter with new defensive backs coach Steve Wilks. “Well, Coach Wilks came in and I said Steve, I want you to watch Jeremy and tell me what you think. He said, ‘Coach, I think he can be an All-Pro safety.’ My feeling was the same after one year playing safety. I think if we just settle him in at the safety position and all the different stuff we do with the safeties, he’s going to be a really effective and great Panther back there.

