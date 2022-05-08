Post-Draft Carolina Panthers Depth Chart Projection: Offense

For the most part, the 2022 version of the Carolina Panthers' roster is set. There will be a few minor moves made between now and the start of training camp but the bulk of the "significant moves" wrapped up the moment the 2022 NFL Draft came to an end.

So with that said, what does the Panthers' offensive depth chart look like following free agency and the draft? Here is how I see things at each position.

Quarterback

Starter - Sam Darnold

Backup - Matt Corral

3rd string - P.J. Walker

Analysis: Let's pump the brakes on Matt Corral being the quarterback of the future. He very well might be, but it's not going to happen right away. He has a lot of things to clean up and develop numerous parts of his game before the coaching staff feels comfortable handing over the reigns of the offense. I'll say this too, I wouldn't be surprised if Walker is the backup coming out of training camp, solely based on familiarity and comfortability. Do I think that should be the case? No, but he won the job last year even when he was outperformed by Will Grier in the preseason.

Running back

Starter - Christian McCaffrey

Backup - D'Onta Foreman

3rd string - Chuba Hubbard

Analysis: How the Panthers handle McCaffrey's workload and how they balance the touches between Foreman and Hubbard will be interesting. Hubbard showed flashes during his rookie season but had trouble with contact balance and pass protection. Foreman is clearly going to be a short-yardage, goal line option but he may turn into the clear No. 2 back when it's all said and done. I figured after what he did filling in for Derrick Henry this past season that he would get a couple of offers to be a starter.

Wide Receiver

Starters - DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Rashard Higgins

Backups - Brandon Zylstra, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith

Analysis: Not much has been done to this position group and it should concern Panthers fans. DJ Moore is a hell of a talent but what do the Panthers have beyond him? It's no guarantee that Robbie Anderson is going to return to his 2020 form and the other four options aren't legitimate threats. I can't imagine Carolina feels too comfortable at wide out heading into the 2022 season without making another move.

Tight End

Starter - Ian Thomas

Backup - Tommy Tremble

3rd string - Colin Thompson OR Stephen Sullivan

Analysis: I was stunned that the Panthers brought back Ian Thomas but even more shocked that he got $16.5 million over three years. Giving that type of money to what is considered to be primarily a blocking tight end seems a bit steep to me, but I get it. Tommy Tremble has the tools to become a dynamic weapon in Carolina's offense, but they want a veteran to bring him along. There's a reason Thomas' deal expires at the same time as Tremble's rookie deal.

Left Tackle

Starter - Ikem Ekwonu

Backup - Cameron Erving

3rd string - Brady Christensen

Analysis: Finally. The Panthers have addressed the left tackle spot with Ikem Ekwonu which should put an end to the rotating door. Since Jordan Gross retired eight years ago, there have been 16 different starters at left tackle and there have been zero instances in which the same player started in back-to-back seasons.

Left Guard

Starter - Brady Christensen

Backup - Pat Elflein

3rd string - Michael Jordan

4th string - Bradley Bozeman

Analysis: The Panthers' coaching staff believes Brady Christensen is a starter, they just didn't know where he would line up in 2022. Now that Ekwonu will be anchoring down left tackle, this makes for an easy move to slide Christensen to left guard. He's been a tackle for his entire career but had some opportunities at guard as a rookie and handled it pretty well.

Center

Starter - Bradley Bozeman

Backup - Pat Elflein

3rd string - Sam Tecklenburg

Analysis: Bozeman feels most comfortable at center, but can also play guard. Pat Elflein could win this job which would put Bozeman at left guard but that wouldn't give the Panthers the best five on the field. Christensen needs to be in the lineup somewhere, as does Bozeman.

Right Guard

Starter - Austin Corbett

Backup - Dennis Daley

3rd string - Deonte Brown

Analysis: Scott Fitterer reeled in a Super Bowl-winning guard to help transform the attitude up front. Corbett isn't perfect by any means and no, he's not one of the top free agent signings this offseason but it's a tremendous upgrade from what the Panthers had manning right guard last season.

Right Tackle

Starter - Taylor Moton

Backup - Cameron Erving

3rd string - Brady Christensen

Analysis: Right tackle was the only solidified position on the offensive line heading into this offseason but it may also be the deepest position up front for Carolina. Christensen will heavily concentrate at guard and even if an injury does happen to Moton, I don't think they would pull him from his spot to go to right tackle. Cameron Erving will serve as the "swing tackle", while Christensen would be the third option.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.