Potential Defensive Coordinator Candidates for the Panthers

A few names that may be interested in running the defense in Carolina.

The first domino in the Panthers offseason has officially fallen. Thursday afternoon Carolina named Frank Reich the sixth full-time head coach in team history.

Reich takes over a team that finished 7-10 and in second place in the NFC South. Reich inherits a talented roster that can compete immediately depending on a few factors. The most important factor is the quarterback. Second and third to that are the decisions he makes at offensive and defensive coordinator. Here are a few options for some potential staff members to join Frank Reich's coaching staff in Carolina as defensive coordinator.

Vic Fangio - Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Consultant

Like Frank Reich, this would represent another return to the Queen City for a potential coordinator. Vic Fangio was the Panthers defensive coordinator from 1995-1998 where he overlapped with starting quarterback Frank Reich.

Fangio's defense is lauded by many across the league. He has coordinated and assisted on some of the best defenses the league has ever seen. In 2011, his San Francisco 49ers created a league-high 35 turnovers. In 2015 he took over a Bears defense that ranked 30th in the league and led them to finishes at 14th, 15th, and 10th in the following years.

Fangio would be a home run hire and a great choice to lead a young, talented defense.

Gus Bradley - Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator

This feels like the most likely option.

Reich hired Bradley as his defensive coordinator in 2022 after current Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus assumed his position.

Bradley has been around the league for quite some time. He has been either a head coach or a defensive coordinator every season since 2009. His first job as a defensive coordinator was in Seattle where current Panthers' General Manager Scott Fitterer was on staff with the Seahawks.

The multiple connections to Carolina's current staff make Bradley the odds on favorite for this position.

Marquand Manuel - New York Jets Safeties coach

I don't know much about Manuel, but I know that the team has already requested to interview him for their defensive coordinator opening.

Manuel served as the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator when the team made Super Bowl 51 in 2017. Manuel also has an Eagles connection. He coached their defensive backs in 2020. While he never overlapped with Reich in Philadelphia, it's clear that Reich still has deep ties in the City of Brotherly Love and I'm sure he has the inside scoop on one of the hottest defensive coordinator candidates in this cycle.

Jonathan Gannon - Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator

Throwing this at the bottom because it doesn't make much sense for Gannon to come to Carolina, but hey, maybe he likes the young defense that has been built here. Gannon is also receiving head coaching interest but will likely remains as a coordinator for now. With the Eagles being one win away from playing in the Super Bowl, I think it's safe to say he'll likely remain in Philly. But due to the connection with Reich, I had to add him to the list. He was the defensive backs coach on Reich's staff in Indy from 2018-20.