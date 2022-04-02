Pre-Draft Defensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers finished the 2021 season as the 2nd-best defensive unit allowing just 305.9 yards per game. Teams had trouble moving the ball against Carolina, however, they still managed to allow over 23 points per game. Much of the blame can be placed on the offense for giving opposing teams short fields on quick three and outs and turnovers, but the defense had their fair share of miscues too.

Despite losing Haason Reddick and potentially Stephon Gilmore in free agency, the Panthers defense is expected to be a top 10 unit once again in 2022. Let's take a look at what the defense looks like as things stand today.

Defensive Tackle: Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, Daviyon Nixon, Bravvion Roy, Phil Hoskins Derrick Brown has been inconsistent through his first two seasons in the NFL but hasn't had much help beside him playing inside. That will change this fall with the addition of Matt Ioannidis who, when healthy, is one of the better interior pass rushers in the league. Expect Brown to have a breakout season in 2022. Defensive End: Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Darryl Johnson Yes, Haason Reddick was a linebacker but his presence off of the edge will be missed. This puts more pressure on guys like Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes to step up and get to the quarterback. Without Reddick, teams will center their attention on Brian Burns and will double-team and chip him until another pass rusher emerges. Will Linebacker: Shaq Thompson, Kamal Martin Thompson was well on pace to have the best season of his career until he was slowed down by a foot injury. However, he still managed to finish the year with over 100 tackles, marking the third straight season he has achieved that feat. Mike Linebacker: Damien Wilson The Panthers let Jermaine Carter Jr. walk in free agency and picked up former Jaguar, Damien Wilson. Wilson is coming off of the best year of his seven-year career, posting career-highs in tackles (106), QB hits (5), tackles for loss (5), sacks (3), pass breakups (5). He is the only true MIKE on the roster, so expect another body to be added for depth purposes. Sam Linebacker: Frankie Luvu/Cory Littleton It appeared the Panthers were set to hand over Frankie Luvu a starting position and that still may be true. However, the addition of Cory Littleton creates competition and depth at the SAM spot. I could see this battle going either way but regardless, both will see the field a lot this season. Cornerback: Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, Troy Pride Jr. Without a doubt the deepest position group on the defensive side of the ball. The group is headlined by three young guys (Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson) who are all under the age of 26. In fact, Jackson, 26, is the the 2nd-oldest player in the room behind 32-year-old Rashaan Melvin. The future is bright with this group and defensive coordinator Phil Snow should be able to rotate guys in a bunch to keep bodies fresh throughout the season. Free Safety- Xavier Woods, Kenny Robinson Xavier Woods is a huge addition to the secondary for the Panthers. GM Scott Fitterer said last week that the biggest thing they lacked a year ago was communication. According to Fitterer, that's one of Woods' best qualities from the people they have spoken with. Strong safety: Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris, Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin I don't really want to pigeonhole Chinn into the strong safety spot because he's going to line up all over the place and likely in the box more in 2022. However, with Xavier Woods coming in at free safety, this is where he would be labeled if a depth chart were handed out for a game this week (I would imagine). There is the possibility of Woods playing here, but time will tell.

