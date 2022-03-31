Pre-Draft Offensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

The Panthers offense will look a little different in 2022, especially with a completely reshaped offensive line. With still four months until training camp opens, more moves will be made, starting with next month's NFL Draft. So, how do things stand on the offensive side of the ball ahead of the draft? Let's take a look.

Quarterback: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker A third body will be added to this room at some point this offseason, possibly next month during the 2022 NFL Draft. Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Corral are the three quarterbacks the Panthers seem to be interested in most, but are they worth the 6th overall pick? As far as veteran options are concerned, trading for Jimmy Garoppolo could come into play along with re-signing Cam Newton. As of now, Darnold is the starter and if we reach next month's draft without another player being added to the mix, expect Darnold to start Week 1. RB: Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard The signing of D'Onta Foreman gives the Panthers a bruiser of a back that they did not have a year ago. This gives Carolina the flexibility to use McCaffrey in a number of ways and should limit the amount of hits he takes on a weekly basis. Hubbard was thrown into a role he wasn't quite ready for as a rookie. He'll get some touches, but I believe Foreman will take on the No. 2 role to start the season and eventually, Foreman may turn into just a short-yardage back. WR: DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Rashard Higgins, Terrace Marshall Jr., Brandon Zylstra, Shi Smith Much like the quarterback room, I could see the Panthers adding another receiver. Beyond DJ Moore, there are a bunch of question marks. Is Robby Anderson going to bounce back? Is Rashard Higgins going to be a reliable No. 3? Can Terrace Marshall Jr. be a factor? Will Shi Smith still be on the roster? Too many questions in this room for my liking. Moore and Anderson need a third receiver to truly open the field up. Tight End - Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Stephen Sullivan The Panthers surprised a lot of folks, myself included when they re-signed Ian Thomas to a three-year deal this offseason. I understand wanting to bring him back maybe on a one-year deal to give Tremble another year to grow before truly taking over as TE1, but now they have two capable starters through the 2024 season. This tells me that Matt Rhule is truly committed to establishing a downhill, physical run game that features a lot of 12 personnel. Left Tackle - Brady Christensen, Cameron Erving As of now, Christensen is the starting left tackle. Given the strength of the 2022 NFL Draft being at left tackle, Christensen is a candidate to slide inside to left guard if the Panthers draft Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, or Charles Cross. Christensen bounced around in his rookie season but finally got some run at the end of the season at left tackle and held his own against some elite pass rushers. Left Guard - Bradley Bozeman, Dennis Daley Again, this remains fluid. I think ideally the Panthers would take a left tackle and kick Christensen inside to guard which would put Bozeman back at center, leaving Pat Elflein as the odd man out. For now, to get the best five on the field, Bozeman is a left guard. Expect this to change. C - Pat Elflein, Sam Tecklenburg/Bradley Bozeman Elflein really struggled at left guard last year but once he filled in for Matt Paradis at center, he played much better. According to Pro Football Focus, Elflein did not allow a single sack while playing center. Take that for what it's worth, but if Elflein is starting it has to be at center. Right Guard - Austin Corbett, Deonte Brown It may not be a flashy signing, but the addition of Austin Corbett may be the most impactful signing the Panthers had in free agency. He's a proven starter that is still young at 26-years-old and is a rock-solid pass protector that can immediately solidify the right side of the offensive line. Right Tackle - Taylor Moton Moton was the only consistent piece up front this past season and he didn't even have his best year, in my opinion. Putting Corbett next to him should go a long way in allowing Moton to get back to his form of being one of the best right tackles in all of football.

