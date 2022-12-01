Predicting the Final Five Games of the Panthers' 2022 Schedule

After a 1-4 start to the season that led to a coaching change, the Carolina Panthers, some how, some way, find themselves in the middle of a division title race with just five games left to be played.

How will those five games go? Here's my best guess.

at Seattle Seahawks - Loss (4-9)

Seattle is a tough place to win and the way Geno Smith has been playing at quarterback for the Seahawks, it's going to be quite a challenge. Sam Darnold is going to have to potentially outplay Smith and I just don't see it happening. The game plan may remain the same, meaning there will be limited shots downfield but this seems like a game where Darnold makes his typical mistakes and Geno remains poised and keeps the ball out of harms way.

vs Pittsburgh Steelers - Win (5-9)

Boy, this might be the worst Steelers team we've seen in nearly two decades. Najee Harris is only averaging 3.7 yards per carry and with a rookie quarterback, that doesn't bode well for an offense. The defense, for the most part, has played well but as long as Carolina is able to establish the running game, they'll win this low-scoring affair.

vs Detroit Lions - Win (6-9)

Detroit is much better than what they're getting credit for. They started off the season 1-6, but lost four of those games by four points or less. Since, the Lions have won three of its last four with the only loss coming to the Bills by three last week. That said, the Panthers find a way and win their fifth straight home game under Steve Wilks.

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Loss (6-10)

As much as I believe the Panthers can win this game, I just can't see them sweeping Tom Brady. At some point, everything is going to start to click for Tampa and unfortunately for Carolina, it'll probably happen well before they meet again.

at New Orleans Saints - Win (7-10)

The Saints are a mess. In my opinion, they're the NFC version of the Denver Broncos. The defense is more than adequate enough to win with, but the offense is just so bad that it's almost impossible to gain any momentum. Carolina ends the season with a win over the Saints and helps Steve Wilks get serious consideration for the permanent head coaching job by winning three of the final four games of the season.

