Predicting the Madden 23 Ratings for the Panthers' Defensive Starters

Although the release of Madden 23 is still a month away, we figured it would be fun to take a look at how each starter on the Carolina Panthers' defense will be rated.

Note: Keep in mind, the overall rating predictions are what I believe Madden will rate each player, not what I would rate them.

DE Brian Burns - 90

Burns is rapidly becoming one of the most fierce pass rushers in the NFL. Everyone seems to be concerned about how effective he will be in 2022 without Haason Reddick lined up opposite of him. I think he'll do just fine. He had nine sacks the year before Reddick arrived and had Stephen Weatherly as the other starting rush end.

DT Derrick Brown - 79

Derrick Brown has been good, not great. I'm sure the Panthers would love for him to make a major step forward this year and have more of an impact on the game instead of just showing up in spurts.

DT Matt Ioannidis - 80

Panthers fans are going to love this guy. Tough, hard-nosed football player that just finds his way in the backfield with consistency. If he can stay healthy, he's going to be one of the top interior pass rushers in the league. The Panthers struggled to generate pressure from that spot over the past three years.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos - 74

It's no secret that this is a crucial year for YGM. He's got to show that he can not only make plays but stay on the field in order to do so. He's been ravaged by injuries throughout the first two years of his career, yet the coaching staff remains high on him.

LB Shaq Thompson - 86

Prior to his foot injury last season, Thompson was on pace to shatter his single-season records of tackles, TFLs, sacks, QB hits, you name it. He played with an edge last year after having an up and down 2020 campaign. He's the voice that everyone listens to.

LB Damien Wilson -75

The Panthers let Jermaine Carter walk in free agency and brought in Damien Wilson to fill his role. I'm not sure if Wilson will be much of an upgrade from Carter but he does have seven years of experience and 68 starts under his belt, for what it's worth.

LB Frankie Luvu - 71

This guy wreaks havoc when he's on the field. He'll most likely split time with Cory Littleton but as the season goes on, Luvu will make more plays and as a result, will see the majority of the snaps.

CB Donte Jackson - 85

Donte had his best season in a contract year and was rewarded with a three-year, $35 million contract. Some believe it's a little rich but I think it's about the right figure. He was terrific in pass coverage last year but had his best year in run support.

CB Jaycee Horn - 77

We got to see a small glimpse of Horn in 2021 before he went out for the year with a foot injury. In those 2.5 games, he was rock solid. Can he become a star in year two? Time will tell.

S Jeremy Chinn - 83

Chinn has been a lot of fun to watch these past two seasons, but I believe there is another gear he can kick it into. Sticking at safety, working with Steve Wilks, and having Xavier Woods back there with him feels like a recipe for a big 2022.

S Xavier Woods - 78

The Panthers desperately needed a running mate in the back end with Chinn and landed a quality veteran in Xavier Woods. His ability to communicate is one of the big reasons the Panthers fell in love with him in free agency. They need a voice to take charge in the secondary.

