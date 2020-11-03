Predicting the Rest of the Carolina Panthers Schedule

Nov. 8th at Kansas City: Loss (3-6)

I don't really have to go that much into detail here do I? Carolina is banged up in the secondary and Kansas City? Well, yeah.....they're not half bad.

Nov. 15th vs Tampa Bay: Loss (3-7)

After falling to Kansas City, the Panthers will have yet another tough challenge going up against Tom Brady and the Bucs offense who have figured things out since the last time these two played back in week two. Carolina can hang but they're going to have to keep it close by halftime to have a chance.

Nov. 22nd vs Detroit: Win (4-7)

The Lions have taken some folks by surprise as many thought they would be in complete disarray in 2020. With that said, I give Carolina a slight advantage being at home and McCaffrey should be back to his normal self by this point, which will really take this offense to the next level. Not to mention, Detroit allows an average of 130 rushing yards per game.

Nov. 29th at Minnesota: Loss (4-8)

This game is a very winnable one for Carolina, but I haven't seen anything from this Panther defense that gives me confidence that they will be able to stop or even slow down Dalvin Cook. If he is healthy and playing, this will be a loss. If he's out, it could be a toss up kind of game.

Dec. 13th vs Denver: Win (5-8)

The Broncos feel like they have their quarterback in Drew Lock and have a two-headed monster at running back with Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay. This just has the feel of a game the Panthers can pull out and a west coast team coming east for an early kick doesn't usually work out too well.

Dec. 20th at Green Bay: Loss (5-9)

Aaron Rodgers is a treat to watch, but he won't be giving many gifts to the Panthers defense a few days prior to Christmas. He along with a much improved defense is going to be too much for the Panthers in week 15.

Dec. 27th at Washington: Loss (5-10)

Rhule vs Rivera. You have to love seeing Rivera get a chance to face his former team in year one with Washington and I think his team is a little more equipped to have late season success which is why I'm going with the Football Team. Their defensive line is easily one of the best in the entire NFL and that does not bode well for a shaky Panthers offensive line.

Jan. 3rd vs New Orleans: Loss (5-11)

At this point of the season, the Panthers don't have much to play for and the battle for the NFC South division may go down to week 17. The Saints may need a victory to end the season and top Tampa Bay. If for some reason they are either way ahead or behind but in a locked playoff spot, we could see them rest their starters, which could give Carolina a shot to end the season with a win.

