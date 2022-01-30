Skip to main content

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Picking today's AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs.

Score prediction: Chiefs 27, Bengals 24

The Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the third straight year. I really wanted to go with the Bengals here because I do think they have a chance, but that offensive line is so bad. I can't get myself to believe that an o-line this bad can win back-to-back playoffs games on the road. The NFL postseason has already had a ton of drama and we'll see more today as Harrison Butker hits the game-winning field goal as time expires. 

Spread prediction: Bengals +7

Seven is just way too many for me. If this was 6.5, I'd maybe consider laying the points but in my opinion, I would either take the seven or tease Kansas City down to -1. Heck, you could even try to middle it on a teaser with the Chiefs -1 and the Bengals +13. I don't love playing teasers but if you're unsure on how to play the side in this game, that wouldn't be a bad teaser to play. I don't see Cincinnati winning but I also don't see them getting blown out. 

Over/Under prediction: Under 54.5

As much as I'd love to see these two quarterbacks go back and forth in a high-scoring shootout like we did last week with Mahomes and Allen, I don't see that quite being the case here. Points will be scored but I believe we'll see better defense in this game, especially in the first half. The Bengals are fairly good against the run, holding teams to just 102.4 rushing yards per game. Not that the Chiefs have much of a run game but anytime you can make a team one dimensional, even if it's Mahomes on the other side, it gives you a pretty good chance.

