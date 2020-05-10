AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Projected Stats for Carolina Panthers Offensive Starters

Schuyler Callihan

With the 2020 NFL season now just a few months away, we decided to take an in-depth look at how much success the Panthers offense could have in year one under Matt Rhule.

The projected 2020 season stats were all pulled from ESPN.com's fantasy app.

So without further adieu, let's get to it!

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Projected stats: 300/466 3,347 yards, 16 TD, 9 INT

Analysis: In his first year returning to a starting role full-time, expect Bridgewater to have some ups and downs in a rollercoaster type of season. Take the over on 16 touchdowns. With the weapons he has in his arsenal, he should easily surpass that number.

RB Christian McCaffrey

Projected stats: 234 carries, 1,051 yards, 9 TD, 89 receptions, 734 yards, 3 touchdowns

Analysis: McCaffrey is poised for yet another big season for the Panthers. His role in the offense should look the same, but his usage may go down just a tad. I'm not expecting another year of 1,000 yards rushing and receiving.

WR DJ Moore

Projected stats: 87 receptions, 1,119 yards, 4 TD

Analysis: If there is anyone on the Panthers roster that needs to show out, it's DJ Moore. This is his chance to show that he can be a No. 1 receiver.

WR Robby Anderson

Projected stats: 57 receptions, 835 yards, 5 TD

Analysis: Carolina needed a home run threat and they got it in free agency by signing Robby Anderson. The former Jet brings a dynamic skillset to the Panthers offense. These stats seem just about right. He's never going to be a go-to guy, which will keep his total receptions down compared to others on the roster.

WR Curtis Samuel

Projected stats: 54 receptions, 663 yards, 5 TD

Analysis: This will be Curtis Samuel's breakout season. He has flashed his potential several times, but just hasn't quite put it all together. I think he will shatter these numbers and push towards 900 yards.

TE Ian Thomas

Projected stats: 43 receptions, 424 yards, 2 TD

Analysis: With Greg Olsen gone, Ian Thomas has some big shoes to fill. I don't see Thomas as being a huge piece of the offense, but will important to have in the red zone.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Toughest Games on the Carolina Panthers Schedule

A list of Carolina's most formidable opponents this season

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Have Drafted the Most All-Pros Since 2000

The Panthers have drafted more All-Pros since 2000 than any other team in the NFL.

Jack Duffy

Christian McCaffrey Named Top Fantasy Player for 2020

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey recognized as the league best

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers vs Las Vegas Raiders Opening Week Spreads

Vegas has released their odds for the opening week of the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Way-Too-Early Game by Game Predictions for the Carolina Panthers

Carolina has a challenging road ahead in first year under Matt Rhule

Schuyler Callihan

by

CarolinaHunter

REPORT: Panthers Sign Derrick Brown to Rookie Deal

The big man in the middle is officially a Carolina Panther

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Preseason Schedule Released

Check out who the Panthers will be playing this preseason

Schuyler Callihan

Analyzing the Carolina Panthers 2020 Schedule

The NFL just released the Panthers 2020 schedule

John Pentol

The New Face of the Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey

GM Marty Hurney sent a message to the fanbase by extending Run CMC

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

Cam Newton Willing to Accept Backup Role

The former Panthers QB hasn't ruled out this option

Jason Hewitt

by

Partridge