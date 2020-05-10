Projected Stats for Carolina Panthers Offensive Starters

With the 2020 NFL season now just a few months away, we decided to take an in-depth look at how much success the Panthers offense could have in year one under Matt Rhule.

The projected 2020 season stats were all pulled from ESPN.com's fantasy app.

So without further adieu, let's get to it!

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Projected stats: 300/466 3,347 yards, 16 TD, 9 INT

Analysis: In his first year returning to a starting role full-time, expect Bridgewater to have some ups and downs in a rollercoaster type of season. Take the over on 16 touchdowns. With the weapons he has in his arsenal, he should easily surpass that number.

RB Christian McCaffrey

Projected stats: 234 carries, 1,051 yards, 9 TD, 89 receptions, 734 yards, 3 touchdowns

Analysis: McCaffrey is poised for yet another big season for the Panthers. His role in the offense should look the same, but his usage may go down just a tad. I'm not expecting another year of 1,000 yards rushing and receiving.

WR DJ Moore

Projected stats: 87 receptions, 1,119 yards, 4 TD

Analysis: If there is anyone on the Panthers roster that needs to show out, it's DJ Moore. This is his chance to show that he can be a No. 1 receiver.

WR Robby Anderson

Projected stats: 57 receptions, 835 yards, 5 TD

Analysis: Carolina needed a home run threat and they got it in free agency by signing Robby Anderson. The former Jet brings a dynamic skillset to the Panthers offense. These stats seem just about right. He's never going to be a go-to guy, which will keep his total receptions down compared to others on the roster.

WR Curtis Samuel

Projected stats: 54 receptions, 663 yards, 5 TD

Analysis: This will be Curtis Samuel's breakout season. He has flashed his potential several times, but just hasn't quite put it all together. I think he will shatter these numbers and push towards 900 yards.

TE Ian Thomas

Projected stats: 43 receptions, 424 yards, 2 TD

Analysis: With Greg Olsen gone, Ian Thomas has some big shoes to fill. I don't see Thomas as being a huge piece of the offense, but will important to have in the red zone.

