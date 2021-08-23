Projecting the Panthers 53-Man Roster After Two Preseason Games
We've now seen the Panthers play in two preseason games which gives us a pretty good idea of who and who won't be on the team's roster by the start of the regular season. Our projections below do include some players who are currently injured such as Denzel Perryman, Kenny Robinson, and a few others. We've included them to show that they will be on the active roster once healthy. Names that are in bold are considered to be locks to make the roster.
OFFENSE
QB (2): Sam Darnold, Will Grier
RB (4): Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Reggie Bonnafon, Trenton Cannon
WR (6): DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., David Moore, Shi Smith, Brandon Zylstra
TE (4): Dan Arnold, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Colin Thompson
OT (4): Cameron Erving, Trent Scott, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen
OG (4): Pat Elflein, Dennis Daley, John Miller, Deonte Brown
C (1): Matt Paradis
Total: 25
DEFENSE
DE (4): Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos
DT (5): Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins
LB (7): Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu, Denzel Perryman, Josh Bynes, Julian Stanford
CB (5): Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, Rashaan Melvin, A.J. Bouye, Keith Taylor
S (5): Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin
Total: 25
SPECIAL TEAMS
K (1): Joey Slye
P (1): Joseph Charlton
Total: 2
Overall: 53
