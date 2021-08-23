August 23, 2021
Projecting the Panthers 53-Man Roster After Two Preseason Games

Previewing who we believe will be on the Panthers' roster come week one.
We've now seen the Panthers play in two preseason games which gives us a pretty good idea of who and who won't be on the team's roster by the start of the regular season. Our projections below do include some players who are currently injured such as Denzel Perryman, Kenny Robinson, and a few others. We've included them to show that they will be on the active roster once healthy. Names that are in bold are considered to be locks to make the roster.

OFFENSE

QB  (2): Sam Darnold, Will Grier

RB (4): Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Reggie Bonnafon, Trenton Cannon

WR (6): DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., David Moore, Shi Smith, Brandon Zylstra

TE (4): Dan Arnold, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Colin Thompson

OT (4): Cameron Erving, Trent Scott, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

OG (4): Pat Elflein, Dennis Daley, John Miller, Deonte Brown

C (1): Matt Paradis

Total: 25

DEFENSE

DE (4): Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

DT (5): Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

LB (7): Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu, Denzel Perryman, Josh Bynes, Julian Stanford

CB (5): Donte Jackson, Jaycee HornRashaan Melvin, A.J. Bouye, Keith Taylor

S (5): Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin

Total: 25

SPECIAL TEAMS

K (1): Joey Slye

P (1): Joseph Charlton

Total: 2

Overall: 53

