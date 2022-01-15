Projecting the Top 10 Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

We're still several months away from the 2022 NFL Draft but the top 18 picks are solidified. Now that we have an idea of what the draft order will look like, I threw together a quick projection of the top ten picks.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - OT Evan Neal (Alabama)

I know Thibodeaux seems to be the consensus pick here but I think the Jets want to continue to place value in protecting Trevor Lawrence. Snagging the best tackle in this class will go a long way in setting up their young QB for success.

2. Detroit Lions - DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

The Lions could keep the Michigan kid, Aidan Hutchinson, in state but with Thibodeaux on the board it's something they can't pass up. He is arguably the most athletic player in this class and honestly, could've been a top three pick a year ago. Dan Campbell wants to build this thing through the trenches. He'd be ecstatic to add Thibodeaux to the fold.

3. Houston Texans - CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

The Texans need just about everything, if we're being honest. S3o I'm not really sure where they will go. I'd have to think Derek Stingley Jr. would be very appealing to them as a shutdown corner.

4. New York Jets - DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

I have Hutchinson falling all the way to four because I still think there's a lot of questions about how he projects at the next level. He had a great game against Ohio State but was essentially a non-factor in the College Football Playoff against Georgia.

5. New York Giants - DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

The Giants are kind of in the same boat as the Texans - they could use an upgrade at just about any position. Although not as freakishly athletic as Thibodeaux or Hutchinson, George Karlaftis has the look of a NFL pass rusher. To be honest, he's probably more of a complete player than Hutchinson but not as explosive. The Giants could use some pieces on the defensive side to build around so he makes perfect sense here.

6. Carolina Panthers - OT Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

Quarterback? Maybe, but the Panthers can't afford to miss out on drafting a top offensive lineman. The o-line has been a mess for this team over the past two years and left tackle has been a revolving door for the past eight seasons. Until you get a respectable offensive line, it makes no sense to bring in another young quarterback.

7. New York Giants - OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

The Giants will be elated if Ekwonu or Cross make it to them at No. 7. Cross is, in my opinion, the best pass protecting tackle in the draft. He has great lateral movement, good length, and has what I like to call clean feet (good footwork). Does have some issues against the bull rush but does hold up pretty strong against spins, swims, and rips.

8. Atlanta Falcons - S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Again, this could be another opportunity for the Falcons to take their quarterback of the future but I don't see that happening. It seems like they're more focused on building the rest of the team and will address the QB situation when Ryan decides to retire. Atlanta needs help in the back end and Kyle Hamilton may be the best safety to be drafted since Derwin James. Very versatile, hard-hitting, and can play down in the box as well. He's really a do-it-all type of safety.

9. Denver Broncos - QB Matt Corral (Ole Miss)

I don't believe the Broncos are sold on Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock, then again, we don't know who the head coach is going to be. According to a lot of folks, Corral is still QB1 in the 2022 class even with the ankle injury he suffered in the Sugar Bowl. There's no clear cut QB1 in this draft, so it's really going to come down to preference and scheme fit.

10. New York Jets - CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson)

The Jets continue to build the defensive side of the ball by taking Clemson corner Andrew Booth Jr. who may be one of the better cover corners in this year's class. He's a guy that I see flying up draft boards as we inch closer to April. There's a real possibility that he could be gone in the first six or seven picks.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.