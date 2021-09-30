Quick Hits: Bouye's Return, Replacing Jaycee Horn + More

Replacing Jaycee Horn/CJ Henderson's role

"Jaycee is really a good player, so anytime you lose a good player that's always tough. But CJ is coming along fine. How much he plays, I'm not sure yet. We'll play that by ear over the next three to four days. Eventually, CJ will be in there and playing quite a bit so we're looking forward to that. The smartest thing to do would be to use him maybe anytime we're playing man but I just don't know how much yet we'll use him. It'll depend on what we do over the next couple of days with him."

A.J. Bouye's return

"Yesterday he looked a lot more comfortable. He's played a lot of football in this league. It's taken him two or three days to get back into it but yesterday he looked pretty comfortable out there so I think he's fine. His biggest thing is how good of playing shape he's in because he's been down so long so we've got to be smart with him."

The evolution of the defense

"I think we're running more of what we want to run but we're also taking advantage of the players that we have and what they can and can't do. You always keep that in mind when you put in a package and as it goes forward we're just trying to use these guys to the best of our ability. So far, it's worked pretty well we've just got to continue to grow as a unit."

How the improvement has taken place so quickly

"Last year, we played 11 rookies on defense. That doesn't happen very often. Five of them started at the end of the year and seven playing regularly. Those guys have all grown up and now we've got some veterans that we've added. We're way ahead of the curve than we were a year ago because we had OTAs, so it's kind of a different season."

