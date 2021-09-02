September 2, 2021
Quick Hits: Burris Injury Update, Michael Jordan's Absence & the Team's Overall Growth

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Thursday's practice.
What you got out of this week

"We had a lot of great work. A lot of integration as we bring guys in and some early prep work for the Jets. It's a unique week. Most times, you're getting ready to play your fourth preseason game today but I think the guys have adjusted. Today was a really good, spirited day so I just expect us to come back on Monday ready to roll."

Juston Burris injury update

"Yeah, Juston will be a full-go. We just wanted to get him through this week. He got some limited work in today but all sort of just precautionary."

"I think our team has a much better feeling overall. You know, how we want to play together, playing complementary football. It's not just one play here, one play there. It's about complementary football and how we want to complement each other in certain situations. And I think we've gotten closer as a team. Going away to Wofford and the relaxation of the rules because we are vaccinated."

Michael Jordan's absence, other practice players

"Yeah, they're going through the physicals and all that stuff."

