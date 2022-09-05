Quick Hits: Corbett's Absence, Signing Henry Anderson, Why Nixon Was Waived + More

Austin Corbett's absence

Matt Rhule said that Corbett's wife went into labor to have their child. "I got a text this morning that she was in labor, so we wish them the best."

Signing Henry Anderson

"Henry is a guy that I have a lot of respect for as a player. We've been looking for someone to play along with Yetur [Gross-Matos] in that first and second down; big defensive end for us. Someone that could fill that role of playing the 6-technique, the 5-technique, the 4i. Also, then kick down and be a 3-technique in nickel situations. Henry's done it in the league for several years. We had a chance to see him when we joint practiced against New England. So when he went on the injured list, he was someone who we immediately targeted."

Waiving Daviyon Nixon

"These things are tough. You have to make tough decisions. Daviyon is a person we drafted and had a tough injury last year. We couldn't go in with that many d-linemen and we'd been happy with [Marquan] McCall and [Phil] Hoskins and so that was the decision that we had to make."

The hype around Baker Mayfield

"Baker is one of 53, but he is our quarterback. We are certainly going to rally around him. I want Baker to be Baker and I don't want him to be anything else other than what he is. This is a game of eleven guys executing together and we want to be connected as a team. So to us, this is about offense, defense, and special teams."

Helping Ikem Ekwonu against Myles Garrett

"They have a great pass rush. They have great ends. We, like every team, will try to do some things to help them but you can't do that all game. And when they have certain defensive structures, you can't do that. I want Ickey to go out and compete and play. He's had a chance to play in a couple preseason games. He's going to play and things are going to happen good and things are going to happen that he has to learn from. The key is for him to keep getting better and better as the game goes on and certainly as the season goes on. I've got a lot of confidence in Ickey. He's here for a reason."

Christian McCaffrey's usage

"We've gone back and studied everybody from Marshall Faulk to Emmitt Smith. I don't think anything we've done isn't smart. He's a tailback in the National Football League. He had a ton of usage the two years before I got here. The propensity after that much usage of being injured is really high. He's had two years now to really reclaim his body. He's in the best shape of his life. I think I've said on record a couple of times, we're going to play him. He's a great player, we're going to play him. We also have other backs that we like, so as the roster has developed hopefully some of the load can be dispersed. But we're going to play Christian because we think he can impact the game."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.