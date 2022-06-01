Quick Hits: Deonte Brown's Development, Chinn Reaching Another Level + More

Where Deonte Brown is in his development

"Deonte has a ways to go still. He's a young player with a lot of talent, but he's got a ways to go. I know Coach Campen sees the talent in him and talks about it all the time. So to me, Deonte just has to make sure that when he shows up to Wofford that he's in great shape, and his body weight is where it needs to be. He's got power, he's got balance, he's got athleticism. He's someone that we're counting on as someone who can be in the rotation for us but he's got some work to do. The next three months are going to be very pivotal for him."

How Jeremy Chinn can reach another level

"I think settling in at safety last year. He's an excellent open-field tackler, a great blitzer, and he's made some interceptions over the past couple of years. But just being someone who is consistently productive on the ball is really important for him. I think Steve [Wilks] has done a great job of really working with the safeties and being a little bit more quarterback visual hoping that we can up our turnover percentage on defense. Chinn is a guy that we're counting on to do that."

If there is more pressure on Brian Burns

"Obviously, Haason was a great player, but we're counting on Marquis Haynes to have a great year. Yetur [Gross-Matos] and some of those other guys. Brian got chipped. He had all of the things a good pass rusher gets, but the best pass rushers in the league they get those things too and they continue to produce. He just has to control what he can control and that's his stance, control, his get-off moves. He came back in great shape at 255+ pounds. I just think he has to know he's going to get a lot of attention and he just has to work his way through it."

Replacing Reddick

"We thought Marquis [Haynes], Frankie [Luvu], Yetur [Gross-Matos], they were all ready for that role. You look at Marquis' successful pass rush percentage based on the attempts he's gotten and we feel like he's ready to take a step in his career. We feel like Frankie can do that. We feel like Yetur can. I mean, Yetur's got to stay healthy, but we feel like he can be a guy that can be an end and a 3-technique on pass rush downs. We feel like we have the depth to count on those guys to make the plays."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.