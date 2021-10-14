    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Quick Hits: Early Impressions of Gilmore, Chinn Moving Around, Taylor Stepping Up, + More

    Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow met with the media on Thursday.
    Author:

    Lack of consistent pass rush from Brian Burns

    "Brian and I talked about that yesterday. The flow of the game and the things they're doing, he just hasn't had the opportunity like Haason [Reddick] has. Based on formation and backfield sets, and those types of things. I think his productivity will get better as we go. I looked into that and watched the tapes. I don't think it's anything Brian is doing."

    Jeremy Chinn playing linebacker

    "Based on injuries and different stuff, we had to use Jeremy in different roles. He's adapted real well so he's doing fine. You'll see him grow every week. Not only is he playing a different position at safety in different packages it's slightly different this year. He's growing in the package and as we go, he'll make more and more plays."

    Keith Taylor stepping up

    "The atmosphere and who he is playing against and all that doesn't seem to bother him at all. I think for Jaycee [Horn] and him, they're rookies but they don't care who they're playing against or how good the guy is. They just go out and play and are confident in their abilities."

    First impressions of Stephon Gilmore

    "Well, first of all, he's a pro. No ego. Has come in and fit in right away, wants to learn what we're doing. I think all the guys are enjoying him. I'm anxious to see when and how much he can play this year. I think we'll be fortunate that he's here if he can get on the field for us."

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    zoom_0
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: Early Impressions of Gilmore, Chinn Moving Around, Taylor Stepping Up, + More

    2 minutes ago
    Untitled design (7)
    GM Report

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Vikings Game Preview

    27 minutes ago
    USATSI_16893952_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place P Joseph Charlton on Injured Reserve

    1 hour ago
    IMG_8009
    GM Report

    WATCH: Matt Rhule Press Conference 10/13

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16754569_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Christian McCaffrey to be 'Gametime Decision' vs Vikings

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16794004_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/13

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16793998_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers OL Pat Elflein Designated to Return from Injured Reserve

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13741254
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Vikings

    Oct 13, 2021