Quick Hits: Everything Scott Fitterer Said at the NFL Combine

Terrace Marshall/Shi Smith rookie year and their future

"Terrace really took off during OTAs. During the season, he didn't really have the production that we thought he might have. He's got all the talent in the world and I'm really excited about his future. Shi, every day in practice he made a great catch, did a lot of different things. We just need to have him to find a spot on special teams. Whether its the punt returner, as a gunner...that's how he's going to address consistently and then he can be that fourth receiver and help us throughout the season but I'm excited about the future for both."

Deciding how to address quarterback

"I think we're going through the whole process right now. It's a really important decision for us. Do we go the free agent route? Do we go through the draft? We're fairly far along in the quarterback evaluations on the college class. We've gone through it from a free agent standpoint. We'll look at all other options out there, but that's definitely a priority for us as well as the offensive line."

What the bigger need is - quarterback or offensive line

"It's going to be best available. We went into this offseason with an emphasis on the offensive line We see a lot of different options through free agency and through the draft in how we can address offensive line, as well as quarterback. The biggest thing we want to do is have options at pick six. Do we move back? Or do we stay there and pick a franchise player at six? Is it the quarterback? Is it the offensive lineman? That will all come to focus. We feel like there will be a really good player there."

Interest in Deshaun Watson

"He is under contract with another team, so I can't really say much about that. I would say any player in general, we always monitor and see what's happening across the landscape."

Extending Ian Thomas

"The way he plays for us, he's an in-line blocker that has ability to get down the seam. I was telling people earlier, he's hit 20 miles per hour on the GPS. Once he opens up, he can really run. He's got receiving skills. He's probably not shown that as much in the past year or two, but I do see a big future with him. One thing it does with having a guy like that, defenses can't match personnel. When he comes in, they can't run another nickel on the field. They have to stay in their base personnel. So, when you have a guy that can block in-line, get down the seam, and catch the ball that really helps us. That and Ben McAdoo and how he uses tight ends in this offense, that was a big factor in this too. He identified this as a player that could really help us. Then the contract itself, he's a mid-level starting tight end and that's how he was paid, but we see big upside with him as a receiver."

Where Brady Christensen will be playing

"It'll be interesting. I think he can play three or four spots on the offensive line. When he went out and played left tackle, he did really well. Talking to Coach [James] Campen, our new o-line coach, he said, 'Wow. I wish this guy would have played more. I wish I would have seen more of him at left tackle.' Now, if we do go out and get a left tackle, he can easily go play left guard, right guard, and there's even been some talk that he could play center. We'll find a spot for him because he's one of our best."

Where things stand with Cam Newton

"The one thing with Cam is when we sat down at Mr. Tepper's house, we always said after the season that we would have a discussion and we'd talk person to person first before we share anything."

Thoughts on trading back

"Oh yeah. I think we can definitely look at that. Now, if there's a franchise type player that's sitting there and we think this is a cornerstone for us for the next ten years, we'll just take him. You don't pass on a really good foundation piece for your team. However, if there is opportunities or the compensation is so much where you just can't pass on it, we'll always go back."

Possibility of re-signing Haason Reddick

"We've had a lot of discussion really over the last couple of weeks and I think Haason has earned the right to go out and see what he can get. He's had two years in a row of double digit sacks and he's going to command a lot of money on the market. If he gets that, I'll be happy for him. We just want the dialogue to be open, give us a chance, and see where it goes."

Possibility of re-signing Stephon Gilmore

"We're going through that process as well. We have to see how that fits in. We have Donte [Jackson] that is up as well. We made a move for C.J. Henderson last year to put us in a position so we're not panicking or not forcing something that's there. We'll stay in contact with him. There's ongoing talks."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.