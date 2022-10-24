Quick Hits: Hubbard + Horn Injury Updates, Latest on Baker + Sam, RB Rotation & More

If PJ Walker will start this week

"As I mentioned yesterday, it's going to be tough to not put him back in there. As of right now, I don't see no reason not to. I thought his performance yesterday was very impressive and the things he did. Just commanding the offense, pushing the ball down the field. I thought he had a great football game yesterday."

Receiving the game ball from Mr. Tepper

"Again, it was a great team win. That's what it was. I was excited about that. I don't really want to put any emphasis or focus on me. It's about the team. I was happy about it, but most importantly I was happy for the men in that locker room for all their hard work and dedication and getting that win."

Offensive line play

"They continue to impress me each and every week with just how they go about their business and work. [Bradley] Bozeman is a guy that Campy and I talk about all the time. With the injury to Pat [Elflein] and him going down, I feel like Bozeman is going to do a great job and he stepped in and did well."

Injury update on Chuba Hubbard

"Right now, he's fine. Spoke with him this morning but we won't know until Wednesday once we get the true medical report."

Injury update on Jaycee Horn

"I don't know if it was really setbacks. I trust my guys. I trust the medical staff. I want those guys to be at their full capacity physically and mentally. He and I spoke and he felt like he needed another week and I was fine with that."

Status of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for this week

"That's something I don't know and that's the reason I'm leaning towards already going with PJ this week. Number one, you don't know where these guys are from a medical standpoint and number two, based off his performance on Sunday I want to continue to go with PJ until I get more information."

If Shi Smith will remain punt returner

"I'm okay with Shi. We've got to do a great job of coaching him up and letting him understand the situation. I think he got a little lost as he communicated. That's something we don't teach. We definitely don't work back once we're inside the 10-yard line."

If Jeremy Chinn will come off IR next week

"Speaking with him, Jeremy probably wanted to come back last week. We definitely going to take it slow with him. His process and rehab is going great. Definitely can't wait to get him back on the field. He's a spark for us."

If he like the RB rotation/distribution of touches

"I thought we did a great job as coaches of really trying to distributing the ball. Certain plays for certain guys. And yes, I did like it.

