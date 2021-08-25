Quick Hits: Josh Bynes Injury Update, Kicker Competition, a New Fullback + More

Kicker competition

"The field goal, field goal block period wasn't really what we wanted but just the different situations of having to come off the sidelines and kick, it's a little more realistic. Both guys did a good job there so we'll go back and evaluate the tape from today and see what tomorrow brings."

How long starters will play Friday

"The ones will play a half. Maybe just before or just after depending on how the game flows. The twos and threes will play the second half. Some guys probably won't play. Not many but like Christian [McCaffrey] because he has an accumulation of hits throughout the course of the season but everyone else we expect probably to play some."

LB Josh Bynes injury update

"I think it's just a short-term thing. It was a little bit of a scare but he should be fine."

What Rodney Smith and Reggie Bonnafon missing time means to other backs

"It's giving Chuba an opportunity. I think Chuba is still developing. He's making the most of his opportunities and Spencer [Brown] is doing a really nice job and he definitely has a chance. I think a lot of it is going to come down to guys this week playing well on special teams. Gio Ricci is a guy that's fighting for a spot on this roster and all he does is make tackles on special teams and that maximizes your value. Darius Clark has done a nice job when he's been out there. So, being out there is important."

Also noted Smith and Bonnafon won't play Friday.

Plan for Will Grier and PJ Walker

"I haven't talked to those guys so I'm not prepared to say that yet. The hope is that both will play but we'll probably let those guys know tomorrow of here's who's going in first and then make some evaluations after that."

Moving Giovanni Ricci to fullback

"I think he's doing a good job. I think it will really come down to seeing him in a game and I think he'll get a lot of opportunities to play. I think putting him in 40 was good for everyone's psyche like 'hey, this guy can do it' and he's a valuable special teams player right now. There's a place for him on this roster if he continues to do that, so this will be a big game for him this week."

