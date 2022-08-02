Quick Hits: One Corner is Out, a Tight End Impressing, O-Line Needs Work + More

Keith Taylor's status

"Lower hamstring strain. It shouldn't be too long. We have a real battle at the corner position. We feel real good about the first three; Jaycee [Horn], Donte [Jackson], and C.J. [Henderson]. There's a ton of talent there and a ton of talent that we want to see. So, Keith going down unfortunately for him but it gives those other guys a chance to go out and win some jobs. Hope maybe a week or two weeks depending on how his recovery goes."

Offensive line

"There is still a lot to do and you can see it. We're not quite as square as we want. The pad level isn't where we want it. We've got really good rushers, so the pass protection isn't where we want but you can see them trying to establish a physical presence. [Taylor] Moton had a great block today in 9 on 7. Like I said, there's a lot of work to be done - a lot of combinations that we're working with trying to see the right guys are. But more importantly, we want to establish a physical mindset and a real presence."

Evaluating QBs

"When we start to evaluate, I think number one: mastery of the offense. Who understands how to protect themselves in protections? Who understands all the run checks? Who understands the timing? Not just on the blackboard, but on the tape. I think it's playmaking. Who can move the ball? And then finally, it's situational awareness. Understanding third down, understanding two-minute."

Stephen Sullivan making plays

"Sullivan played on the scout team last year, so when we played a team with a great tight end, he'd be that tight end. And he was a problem. He can run 4.4, he can jump through the gym, and he's a great worker. He turned around and played defense for us on the scout team. He's someone that I really grew to respect his work ethic. You can definitely see his talent so, we brought him up at the end of last year and got a chance to get in some games. Really good spring, really good OTAs. He stayed in Charlotte and worked out. The key for Sully is, we know he's a great route runner, can he block? Can he impact on special teams? And I believe he can. He has to go out and demonstrate it but he's doing a really nice job on offense and special teams right now."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.