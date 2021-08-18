Quick Hits: Ongoing Trade Talks, Contract Extensions, QB2 Analysis + More

Trading Greg Little

"I think it's good for Greg. We got something in return. Chris Grier is a good friend of mine and I've been talking to him on and off for probably the last month and a half, two months about several different things. They had some injuries, they called yesterday and it all happened fairly quickly. I felt the time was right. I knew where Greg stood on our team. He'll have a great opportunity in Miami and we wish him well."

Which positions could be upgraded

"All of them. Like, we're really looking at all of them. Always the offensive line. Our depth on the offensive line, depth at linebacker. Basically, injuries face a lot of things that you want to take a look at different players. Right now, it's just about building our depth. We kind of know who our frontline guys are but just kind of upgrading that 25-53."

Possibility of adding a new QB

"I think it's been picked over pretty good. I was excited about PJ [Walker] when he came in the game running around, making plays. He created really a lot of opportunities downfield with his feet. He's really an exciting young guy to watch and I like that style of play, it reminds me a little bit of Russell [Wilson]. Will [Grier] will see a little bit more this week with maybe a different group. I thought he did some things really well in camp. Overall, we're going to keep an eye on all quarterbacks around the league but we kind of like where we're at right now with PJ and Will."

Any trade talks going on

"There's actually a couple of things that we're talking about - nothing major that's going to shift the dynamics of the team but there's always talks about flipping picks, flipping players, so those are ongoing."

Thoughts on starting left tackle spot

"I actually think Cam [Erving] has done pretty well on that left side. He's got the length and the foot quickness. He's gone against some really good guys in the Colts, and today again against the Ravens and he's held his own. He's done a great job out there and I think we feel good about him."

"Left tackles are hard to find and tackles in general. We've called around the league to several teams and it's almost like the same positions, guys are looking for tackles, guys are looking for pass rushers, and corners. So, they're really hard to find. No one is going to cut any, so it's a position you probably have to trade for. It's a position we would like to upgrade."

Contract extensions

"We're working on one right now pretty significantly and another one that's kind of on the come. I don't want to get into the specifics of certain players. I think it's personal business to them but obviously, he's [Robby Anderson] one of the guys that would be next in line."

