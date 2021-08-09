Quick Hits: Perryman Injury Update, Moton at Left Tackle, Daley's Best Fit + More

RE: Moton taking reps at left tackle today



"Cam Erving was down today with a banged-up shoulder so we took advantage of it to get Taylor over to the left side. Good work for him, good work for Trent Scott and Brady Christensen some work so there's not much more to it really other than that."

RE: Where Dennis Daley fits best

"We like him at guard. He's powerful. He's a uniquely powerful guard with really good athleticism."

RE: Sam Darnold's comfort in the offense

"I think Sam is getting pretty comfortable back there. We have a pretty good rush, pretty good blitz package so he's seeing a lot of things. He's protecting the ball. I think we had a tipped pick in the red zone, so there are always things to learn from but I do think he's comfortable back there but we'll see when we get to Sunday. It always changes when we get to live and a chance to get hit."

RE: LB Denzel Perryman injury update

"It still looks like he's a ways away. He's not coming along quite as quickly as we would have hoped. It's put more stress on Clay Johnston and Julian Stanford to take more reps but we'll have to wait and see when they clear him and when he feels like he can go."



RE: Benefit of joint practices

"First and foremost, I think for our quarterbacks to play against another defense, another look, another blitz package without getting hit. To get a two-minute against the Colts, to get a 3rd down package vs the Colts -- to see a different defense, to make different checks, to me, it's invaluable. We're going up against two of the best offensive and defensive lines in football in the Colts and the Ravens. Our defense will have a chance to measure themselves against their offense, our offense will have a chance to see themselves. And I look at it as a great way to go spend four days in someplace new. Our guys are highly vaccinated so they can go out to dinner and spend time with each other so to me, it's just another unique experience to break this camp up."

