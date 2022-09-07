Quick Hits: Pineiro's Injury, Studying Brissett, Ickey vs Garrett + More

Any concern with K Eddy Pineiro's injury

"Came in and got treatment on it and he kicked today, so nothing that would make me concerned. But obviously, anytime your kicker reports anything it makes you a little bit reticent, but nothing that's of major concern yet."

Scouting Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

"We study everything. You go back and study coordinators back at their previous stops, you study a little bit of everything. Obviously, we studied Jacoby in the preseason game that he played and then going back to Indianapolis, Miami. But then we also study the offense and as we've said for the first game, you kind of have to prepare for a little bit of everything. We'll have to be really locked in as a team and as a coaching staff in this game."

Confidence in Ickey Ekwonu against Myles Garrett

"Well, I'm confident in Ickey but I also know he's a young player and he's played against some of the best defensive ends in football. So what better way to do it than to go do it against the best? You'll learn from the reps as you go. This isn't like an all-or-nothing game. He's going to get in the game and adapt as the game goes on. I think one of the great things is we have great ends that he goes against in practice. He goes against [Brian] Burns. He goes against [Marquis] Haynes. He goes against Yetur [Gross-Matos]. I mean, we have some guys that can rush too. Ickey is a really smart player. His level of preparation, he stays late and shows up early."

Starting the season at home

"I mean, if we were on the road, I'd be excited but we've been home the last two years. I'm excited about it. I'm excited for us to have a chance to play in front of our fans and for our guys to play in front of their families and friends. There'll be a rush of adrenaline, there'll be a ton of energy; four of the first five are at home. Playing well at home is really important for us."

