Quick Hits: Plan for Laviska Shenault, Darnold's Updated Injury Timeline, Cutting Barnes + More

Keeping seven receivers on the roster

"We had a chance to get Laviska [Shenault]. 68 catches one year, 58 catches another year. Plays tailback, plays receiver. We thought that was an opportunity to get another dynamic playmaker. We like the guys that we had. Andre [Roberts] is our returner and that allowed us to keep maybe one more than we normally would."

Cutting 7th-round pick Kalon Barnes

"We made the decision to release him. We have a deep secondary room. Kalon is obviously someone I've known for a long time. Great speed, great talent. Unfortunately, he's no longer with us."

Sam Darnold's recovery timeline

"We think it's 4-6 [weeks]. There was a lot of concern that it would be 6-8 [weeks], which is why I couldn't confirm anything on the 4-6. I would never lead you guys wrong. They did additional testing and the good news is it didn't have some of the structural issues that maybe can sometimes come with that injury."

Signing K Eddy Pineiro

"For me, I put on that Denver kick. 52-yard field goal to win the game at Denver. There's something to me about experience. He's been there, done that. We had several guys that came in and kicked well for us. Also [Chris Tabor] trusting his mindset."

If Laviska Shenault will sit in running back meetings

"It's still really early, but I don't think that's our vision right now. We feel really good about our running back situation. Even when we had Curtis [Samuel] two years ago we didn't really put him in running back meetings. Again, we have such an advantage because Ben [McAdoo] has been with him. I recruited him. I saw him in high school. So I think all of us kind of have a vision for what he is."

