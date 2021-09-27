Quick Hits: Rhule Discusses Henderson Trade, CMC & Horn IR Decisions + More

Trading for CB CJ Henderson

"Very excited for him to come be a Carolina Panther. We went through the process last year getting ready for the draft. Evaluating him, he's someone we seriously considered at our pick. Think he has a tremendous upside and we're excited to get him here and help this team. I want to make sure I thank Dan Arnold. Obviously, that was a very difficult thing to do moving on from a great player, a great leader, a great teammate. I like Dan. I know he'll have tremendous success in Jacksonville. At the end of the day, this just comes down to position and feeling like as we move down the stretch having a young corner with his talent to go along with the room that we already have is an opportunity that we're excited about."

IR decisions on Christian McCaffrey and Jaycee Horn

"We haven't done that yet. Christian won't go on IR, I would expect that we would put Jaycee on here at some point this week. Jaycee will have surgery and be out for a while. It potentially could be [season-ending] or he could potentially come back. We have to be really smart with bringing him back. I can't predict that at this point. Knowing Jaycee Horn his mindset will be that I'm coming back."

When McCaffrey could return

"I think it's all going to depend on how quickly he comes around in terms of recovering from it. It'll be just like anything else, I'll trust the doctors to tell me when he's ready to go. We feel like there's hope that he'll be back before then or after the next three games."

If Henderson will play at Dallas

"I don't know that. We're very confident going into this game knowing that we have guys with us. Donte [Jackson], getting A.J. [Bouye] back is going to be really huge. I thought Rashaan Melvin did a really good job last week. To me, this isn't a band-aid and get him in here type of a deal. It's an opportunity that came open and we took it. To me, it's no rush. If it's one week, two weeks, three weeks, we're just going to bring C.J. along like we bring the rest of these guys along."

Yetur Gross-Matos' status for Sunday

"We have not ruled Yetur out but I would say it's doubtful that he'd be ready for this week. Maybe another week after that."

