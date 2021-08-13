Quick Hits: Rhule Names Starting QB vs Colts, Most Ones Will Not Play

RE: Improvement on day two

"Day one wasn't quite the level I wanted, so day two -- can't say the execution was there but the energy level and I think our guys showed some resiliency. I thought we protected the quarterback pretty well except they brought some exotic pressures and we've got to work on some of those but I was pleased with a lot of things that happened today."

RE: Managing playing time on Sunday

"Most of our ones won't play. It'll be mainly our twos and our threes that'll play. There might be some ones that play. We'll sit down tomorrow and finish out the game plan of who is healthy and who will play. That's why we didn't really substitute the ones here. They took all six play racks, eight play racks to try to get them some good work here and now we'll get the twos and threes a chance. This year is different. We're cutting down to 85 on Tuesday, so I want to make sure that all 90 guys that are healthy get a chance to put it on tape so that we make the right, appropriate decisions on whoever we release."

Rhule also added that Sam Darnold will not play on Sunday. He will play in the third p-preseason game but he is unsure if he will play in the second game.

RE: Chuba Hubbard's day

"I think Chuba looked really explosive. It looked really good to see Chuba burst."



RE: Sam Tecklenburg filling in for Paradis at center

"Watching the tape, he was really really good. Paradis actually said to me 'Teck is having a heck of a day' and then I have to watch the tape. I think anytime you have an offensive lineman and don't really notice them during practice, that's a good thing."

RE: Backup QB competition

"Yeah, I'm not anywhere near those things right now. We'll play both guys on Sunday - P.J. [Walker] and Will [Grier] and then go from there."

P.J. Walker will start. When asked about the split of reps, Rhule said he is unsure right now but that it will likely be pretty close to 50/50.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.