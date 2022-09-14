Quick Hits: Starting O-Line, Injury Updates, Facing Giants' Run Game + More

Injuries - Taylor Moton, Marquis Haynes, Frankie Luvu, Brandon Smith

"There's some good players there, so I think you're concerned about that. But I think we feel like most of those guys will be integrated back in as the week goes on. Most of the guys got some work done today, Marquis [Haynes] didn't get anything. My history with Marquis is he heals pretty quickly, so hopefully, we'll see him do some things tomorrow but we'll have to wait and see."

Andre Roberts' recovery time & plan in the return game

"I think we're anticipating about two months with the knee. As we stand here right now, we would have Shi [Smith] take the punt return duties and Chuba [Hubbard] take the kick return duties."

Facing the Giants' rushing attack

"To give up that many yards last week, but the longest run to be 24 yards is unique. It was a function of many things as I've talked about. Not getting off the field, offense struggling for the first 25 minutes of the game...But I think the number one thing we feel good about improving is that we have to improve our tackling. You can't have 18 missed tackles. We can't have that many yards after contact. They do an excellent job. Saquon [Barkley] is in historic form. He looks as good as he's ever looked. I think he's a great player, he's dynamic. And then Daniel Jones, the quarterback, brings a whole other element. The quarterback run game, the quarterback zone read game."

Starting five on offensive line

"Same five are starting right now. I think Bradley [Bozeman] is getting back in the groove and the rhythm. But I think Pat [Elflein] played well. I came away really pleased with the stoutness of our guards and center in the protection game. I thought those guys played well, so we're just going to keep improving."

