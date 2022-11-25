Quick Hits: Wilks on His Future, How Sam Has Looked, Denver's Struggles + More

Denver's struggles

"It's hard for me to really dive in on what's going on because I'm not in the building. I can express, as I said earlier, Russ is a winner. Anytime that he's on the field, that's an opportunity for him to come through and make a play. We got to execute on our side. Number one, stopping the run and not allow those guys to get going which is going to create an element of there game in play action, which he's very good at. Definitely still a dominant player in my opinion."

How difficult it is to drop in a new quarterback into an offense

"It's always challenging as coaches that we put our players in position to be successful. It's not so much what we want to do. It's really based off personnel and what you have. To me, that's a sign of a good coach. Guys want to do certain things, but you've got to cater toward your players."

How Sam Darnold has looked in practice this week and what he wants to see Sunday

"Looked well. He really did. Great throws all week long. And what I'm looking for again is just good operations of the scheme and the offense. Great communication with the offensive line and really putting us in the best position as far as protections and the different things that we see. And most importantly, right here, protecting the football."

Several guys being out with an illness during the week

"Yeah, Shi [Smith] came back today so I was pleased to be able to see him back. Cam Erving came back today. So, again, it's just a bug that's going around. There's nothing we can really do about that, but it was great to have those guys back in the fold."

Thoughts on if he will be interviewed for the head coaching job at the end of the season

"You know where my mindset is. Be where your feet are. Win the day. And everything that I'm focused on right now is the Broncos."

