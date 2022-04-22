Ranking the Top Edge Players in the 2022 NFL Draft

1. Travon Walker - Georgia

If you're a stat freak, you're not going to fall in love with Travon Walker. The numbers weren't really there to back up how valuable he was during his time at Georgia. Super athletic pass rusher that can win multiple ways - speed, strength, finesse. When you flip on the tape, you can see why it's a possibility that he goes number one overall. As good as Hutchinson and Thibodeaux are, I feel very strongly that Walker will end up having the best career of any pass rusher in this draft.

2. Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan

In 2021, he totaled 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He dominated in the Ohio State game which is what led to him rising up draft boards. The year before he was hurt and only played in two games and as a sophomore in 2019, he posted just three sacks. He doesn't have elite strength or speed, but he is the most technically sound player in this draft in the trenches. Has a high ceiling, but not quite sure he will develop into one of the elite pass rushers in the game.

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon

Prior to the 2021 season, Thibodeaux was the consensus No. 1 pick. He didn't put up the sack numbers that you would expect with just seven on the year. Now, of course, some of that is due to teams double-teaming him and chipping him with tight ends, but there's some inconsistency in his play and that is the reason why he is sliding to No. 3 and No. 4 in a number of mock drafts.

4. Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State

Ebiketie is flying up draft boards across the NFL and will continue to do so throughout the next week. The former Temple star tore it up in his one season at Penn State registering 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. As talented as he is at the present moment, I feel like he's only beginning to scratch the surface of his true potential. Wouldn't be surprised to see him go in the back end of the first round.

5. David Ojabo - Michigan

Ojabo is one of my favorite prospects in this draft class. He is super athletic and is just beginning to tap into his potential. I don't know if he will be a ten plus sacks a year guy, but his skillset could make that possible. Positional flexibility is possible with Ojabo as well depending on what defense he lands in/what weight he plays at in the NFL.

Just missed the cut: Jermaine Johnson (Florida State), Boye Mafe (Minnesota), and George Karlaftis (Purdue).

