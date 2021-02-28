Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: OL Michael Schofield

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: C

Name: Michael Schofield

Height: 6'6" Weight: 300 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 11 games, 3 starts

Analysis: After making 32 consecutive starts for the Los Angeles Chargers, Michael Schofield was expected to help piece together a young, inexperienced unit. However, that's not exactly how things turned out in 2020. Schofield was beaten out for the starting right guard spot by John Miller and Chris Reed notched 14 starts, mainly at left guard. In just 270 offensive snaps, Schofield allowed four sacks and committed three penalties. There were not many positives to take out of Schofield's production in 2020, which leads to an uncertain future in Carolina.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Wave goodbye

GM Scott Fitterer stated that there would be a fair amount of roster turnover, especially on the back end of the roster, aka depth guys. I could easily see Schofield being one of those depth guys being replaced this offseason. The coaching staff was really high on Dennis Daley despite missing the majority of the season due to injury. and Chris Reed who essentially filled the role that was expected of Schofield. For me, it's a pretty easy decision.

READ MORE Wave or Goodbye articles below.

FB Alex Armah

RB Mike Davis

WR Pharoh Cooper

WR Curtis Samuel

TE Chris Manhertz

OT Taylor Moton

OT Russell Okung

OL John Miller

OL Tyler Larsen

DL Efe Obada

LB Adarius Taylor

LB Tahir Whitehead

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Corn Elder

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.