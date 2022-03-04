Recap of Day 1 at the Combine: Malik Willis Shows Out

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - There were a lot of questions surrounding Liberty quarterback Malik Willis entering this week's NFL Combine. How consistent can he be? How would he perform in interviews? Is the arm as live as it looks? How accurate is he? And is his decision-making going to hinder him from being a really good quarterback at the next level?

Well, he aced the test with flying colors from everyone that I've spoken to. Teams loved him in interviews and he put on a show during the Combine itself. Now, there are still some concerns about how his game will translate to the NFL and as mentioned above, his decision-making. That is something that scouts weren't able to see but the feeling is it is something that can be improved.

Willis possesses a lot of things most quarterbacks dream of. The ability to create with his legs combined with a rocket for an arm. He delivered dime after dime in the throwing drills and really blew people away on the go routes, out-throwing his receivers a couple times. By the way, some of those receivers he was throwing deep to were the ones that ran 4.2-4.3 40s.

Pitt's Kenny Pickett is certainly the most pro-ready quarterback and no, his 8.5 inch hands are not going to hold him back from being successful in the league. Although Pickett is a solid prospect, I don't know that he can develop into an elite quarterback in the league. Willis has the capability except he's not quite as ready as Pickett. That's the issue that teams like the Panthers, who are in need of a quarterback, are going to have to decide between. Do you take the guy who's ready to go now or the guy who, if given time, can turn into a star?

I wasn't particularly high on Willis during the season. He was up and down too much for my liking and didn't play against the best competition if we're being honest. That said, you could tell there was something there with this kid. Once he got to the Senior Bowl, he started to really gain my attention but seeing him do his thing at the Combine made me a believer in him.

The problem with Willis is it's going to take some time and the Panthers don't have time to wait around. They want to win now, not in two years. The front office has to be willing to buy in to him and believe that his potential is worth waiting another year or two before the team really surges into becoming a contender.

I'm not sure that the Panthers are going to be willing to do that, but regardless of who drafts Willis, I believe they will be getting a star in the making.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.