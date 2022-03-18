Remaining QB Options for the Panthers After Missing Out on Watson

With Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos, Carson Wentz being dealt to the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers returning to the Packers, and now Deshaun Watson eliminating the Panthers in his decision, options are starting to become limited for teams who want to upgrade the quarterback position with a veteran.

The Panthers could still take one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class with the 6th overall pick, but none of them are "can't-miss" guys. They all have question marks surrounding them and how their game will translate to the NFL. Ideally, the Panthers would like to go with an established player at the position so that they know exactly what they're getting.

Who could the Panthers target? Here are a few names to watch.

Cam Newton

Newton was 0-5 as the starting quarterback for the Panthers in 2021, but if we're being completely honest, he came into an impossible situation. To come in that late in the season and learn the playbook, gain chemistry with his receivers, backs, and o-line is a tough thing to do. Not to mention, very few quarterbacks would have had success behind that offensive line. The Panthers are still 'open' to bringing Newton back and would likely do so if they plan on taking a quarterback in next month's draft. Newton isn't the long-term answer for Carolina, but he could be a terrific mentor for someone like Malik Willis.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday, but the Browns told him that they will "not accommodate his request". Seems kind of odd for a team that said the day before they "want an adult at quarterback". I don't see how this relationship can continue to work given that it is already fractured. Is he as coveted as Deshaun Watson? No, but he is certainly an upgrade from what the Panthers have at the position now. I'm not a big fan of trading more assets away in order to get a guy that may or may not be the solution at quarterback. However, if the Panthers want to add another veteran, you can expect Mayfield's name to start popping up.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Personally, I don't think trading for Garoppolo solves anything. He was aided by a strong offensive line and defense during his time in San Francisco. The 49ers made it to a Super Bowl with him under center but it wasn't because of Garoppolo. He will bring a cap hit of $26.9 million in 2022 which would leave the Panthers with very little money to address other areas of the roster such as the offensive line. He wouldn't be a bad option for a team like Indianapolis where he has protection, a stout run game, and legit defense. Garoppolo just isn't a quarterback that is going to come in and elevate a 5-win team by himself.

Jameis Winston

Before going down with a season-ending ACL/MCL injury, Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a 5-2 record. In those seven games, Winston completed 60% of his passes and threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He may not offer the mobility that the Panthers would like to have at the quarterback position, but he is big and strong enough to break out of sacks and extend plays. Given that he has played his entire NFL career in the NFC South, he knows what it takes to win in this division and has familiarity with each team.

Marcus Mariota

If Carolina fails to bring in any of the mentioned above, Mariota might be their only veteran option worth anything. If they are to bring Mariota in, it's not a guarantee that he will be handed the job. This likely means he is coming in to compete with Sam Darnold who is going to be playing on the 5th year option of his rookie contract.

