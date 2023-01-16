REPORT: Ben Johnson is 'In the Lead' for Panthers Head Coaching Job

The search for a new head coach is in full swing as the Carolina Panthers are interviewing with several candidates around the league and have put in a request for several others.

As of Sunday, there appears to be one candidate in particular, that is standing out to the Panthers' decision-makers - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Johnson is considered to be "in the lead" for the Panthers' head coaching job.

Johnson has yet to interview for the job but is scheduled to do so this Wednesday. He has also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans for their head coaching job.

The 36-year-old is a native of the Carolina's having been born in Charleston, South Carolina, and growing up in Asheville, North Carolina.

