Rhule Shuts Down College Rumors: 'I'm in it for the Long Haul'

In the past few weeks, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been a popular name to fill the head coaching vacancy at USC, LSU, and a few other places that might open up at the end of the season.

Joel Klatt of FOX Sports said the other day on ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd' that he has heard that Rhule “may not be all the way in on the NFL moving forward," and that one of the college openings could be of interest to him.

On Friday afternoon, Rhule was asked about the rumors and he put an end to it with a strong response stating how badly he wants to win with the Panthers.

"I have one of the greatest jobs you can have. I left an unbelievable job at Baylor with a long-term contract and great people for a place to come here. I built two football programs and when I say I, I mean my staff, and I built two great football programs at the college level and I wanted to try and do it in the NFL. We went through a tough first year like I expected. We're in the middle of the second year and it's been back and forth and we're not quite where we want to be but you don't get to say that you like to build and then get upset that you didn't inherit something. We're building something. I hope every guy here knows that I'm in it with them for the long haul to get this thing done. It really affects me every day when I take the elevator and I see the two championship trophies. Like, these fans, these people, everybody wants to try to bring a Super Bowl trophy here and it's really hard to do. That's one of the reasons I came here, I wanted to be a part of that. I wanted to fulfill this mission that was started in 1995, 1996. We haven't done it yet but we're going to continue to grind until we get it."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.