Rhule Talks Decision to Release Cam Newton, Sign Teddy Bridgewater

For the first time since the NFL Combine in late February, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to talk about a variety of things. One topic that many fans wanted to hear more about is what went into the decision of releasing the face of the franchise Cam Newton and signing Teddy Bridgewater in free agency.

Rhule told Panthers team reporter Kristen Balboni, "You have to make tough decisions about your roster and at the end of the day, you always have to do what's in the best interest of the team moving forward. We felt that this decision was that. This is one that we felt we had to make."

As for why the Panthers targeted Teddy Bridgewater? It was pretty obvious. He has familiarity with the offense and understands the verbiage after spending time with offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. Since Bridgewater already has a firm grasp of the offense, there shouldn't be as much "catching up" to do when teams are able to meet again.

"To me it was what was the best decision going forward (with Teddy Bridgwater). Teddy's relationship and connection with Joe (Brady)," was also a big factor in signing Bridgewater, per Rhule. Rhule said it wasn't a fit issue with Cam, "he can play great in any system."

At the end of the day every coach want his own quarterback and it would be foolish for Rhule not to go get the guy that he thinks best fits in he and Brady's system. Although the Panthers front office botched the handling of the Cam Newton situation, Rhule seems very honest in his assessment of Cam and really did want him to be in Carolina, but it wasn't the best decision for the team moving forward.

What do you think about Rhule's comments about Newton/Bridgewater?

