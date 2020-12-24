Rivera is a Fan of Matt Rhule, Teddy Bridgewater & Jeremy Chinn

This Sunday, when the Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers meet, there will be some emotions from both sides as former Panthers' head coach Ron Rivera goes up against his former team.

Although the two teams are fairly similar in record, Washington is benefitting from a weak NFC East division and sits in first place with a 6-8 record. This by itself is exactly why Rivera believes emotions won't get the best of him this week because the game means so much in terms of the divisional race.

"Honestly, if this had been the home opener, which I thought it was going to be, I think there would have been a lot more emotion about it," Rivera said. "Because we're in the current situation we're in, to me, the excitement is about the potential of what this game could mean to us, and that's why the game is so important, more so than anything else."

The Panthers on the other hand are way out of the playoff mix sitting dead last in the NFC South at 4-10. Carolina may not look like they are headed in the right direction, but Rivera loves what his successor, Matt Rhule, has done since taking over the job.

"What Coach Rhule has done is, he's got guys playing hard to the bitter end. I've seen where they've lost a number of games by a touchdown or less and to me, that's a good sign. The thing that I appreciate that they've done is they've played a lot of young guys. Playing young guys early is important because they learn how and they learn how to play in these games. What's going to happen is next year when this team is getting ready for the season to start, those young guys will be starters again and they'll be ready to play and it won't be too big for them. He's taken a group of young players and indoctrinated them into playing in the NFL early. That’s going to pay dividends for those guys moving forward."

One of those younger guys that have been thrust into a starting role is rookie safety, Jeremy Chinn. With just two weeks left in the regular season, Chinn is being considered for Defensive Rookie of the Year. So far this season, he has accounted for 101 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns, five pass breakups, one interception, and four QB hits.

Rivera mentioned in his teleconference with Panthers media that he was actually someone that the Football Team considered drafting.

"Oh wow. I think Jeremy Chinn is right up there and I know people have been pushing him up there for defensive rookie of the year and I don't disagree with it. I think he has an opportunity to be it, I really do. He's had a great start to his career and I will say this, we were a team that liked him. Our safeties coach, Richard Rodgers, who was with me in Carolina, he liked him a lot. He brought him to our attention during the draft process and he's done exactly what a lot of people thought he would. He's been very valuable to them and is a guy that you have to account for. If you don't account for him, he's going to make plays."

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers have struggled to finish off drives with points and have been an offense that stalls out in the red zone. There has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not Teddy Bridgewater is a quarterback the Panthers can build around, but Rivera loves his story, is glad to see him back in a starting role, and thinks very highly of him.

"I like what they do, I like the players that they have. And I will say this, I'm a Teddy Bridgewater fan. Having talked to Norv Turner about him a couple of years ago when he was in New Orleans, he's a guy that we thought about, and low and behold he ends up there with a good, young football team. He's a heck of a football player."

Carolina and Washington are set to kickoff this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

