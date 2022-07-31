Robbie Anderson Gives Explanation to Changing the Spelling of His Name

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson is looking for a rebirth, so to speak. This offseason he changed his jersey number from eleven to three and also changed the spelling of his name.

"That's my number from high school," Anderson said back in mid-June. "It represents new beginnings and that's how I feel in a lot of aspects of my life. A lot of growth, elevation. And you know, it's saucy. It look better than eleven."

Until Friday, we were unsure of the reasoning behind the slight change in the spelling of his name. Anderson explained the change and it was quite simple.

"That's how I used to spell it when I was younger, then I switched to the 'y'. But I kinda like how it look on paper - better with the 'ie'. And when I had 'ie' I had number three too, so I just kind of wanted to take it back."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.