Skip to main content

Robbie Anderson Gives Explanation to Changing the Spelling of His Name

It's not that deep, unsurprisingly.

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson is looking for a rebirth, so to speak. This offseason he changed his jersey number from eleven to three and also changed the spelling of his name.

"That's my number from high school," Anderson said back in mid-June. "It represents new beginnings and that's how I feel in a lot of aspects of my life. A lot of growth, elevation. And you know, it's saucy. It look better than eleven."

Until Friday, we were unsure of the reasoning behind the slight change in the spelling of his name. Anderson explained the change and it was quite simple. 

"That's how I used to spell it when I was younger, then I switched to the 'y'. But I kinda like how it look on paper - better with the 'ie'. And when I had 'ie' I had number three too, so I just kind of wanted to take it back."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18781853_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Jaycee Horn Update, Shi Smith Flashing, Corral Reps + More

By Schuyler Callihan31 minutes ago
USATSI_18769081_168388579_lowres
GM Report

How to Watch Day Four of Panthers Training Camp

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_15116980_168388579_lowres
News

NFC South News: Bucs 'Fear' Offensive Starter Suffered Season-Ending Injury

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 6:25 PM EDT
USATSI_18769101_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Recap of Day 3

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 4:56 PM EDT
USATSI_14924696_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Fill Open Roster Spot by Signing a Former 2nd Round Pick

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 4:16 PM EDT
USATSI_18497767_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Quick Hits: Off Day for McCaffrey, Thoughts on Xavier Woods + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 3:32 PM EDT
USATSI_18747731_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Brady Christensen's Role is Still Undetermined

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 6:34 AM EDT
USATSI_18724183_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Fantasy Stock Rising for Panthers WRs?

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 6:22 AM EDT