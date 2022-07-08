Skip to main content

Robbie Anderson Reiterates His Stance on Baker Mayfield

There's no beef between Robbie and his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Carolina has been in conversations with the Cleveland Browns for several months about acquiring QB Baker Mayfield. When rumors first started flying around linking the Panthers to Mayfield, wide receiver Robbie Anderson voiced his opinion on the possibility by commenting, "Nooooo" on an Instagram post that shared the report.

When Anderson finally arrived to Charlotte for OTAs, he was asked about his comment and how he would feel if the team actually made a trade for Mayfield.

"I said what I said. That was just me thinking out loud, my thoughts. I'm just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That's it. Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback. That's it."

Anderson said that it was more about defending Sam Darnold than anything else. When asked if he had any issues with Mayfield he responded, "No, I don't even know buddy."

On the day of the trade, several media outlets began to re-share the comment that Anderson made on the aforementioned Instagram post. In an attempt to stop the narrative, Anderson tweeted out the video of his press conference where he cleared up any confusion.

