Roundtable: Who has the Most Pressure in This Week's Preseason Game vs Colts?

Josh Altorfer: QB Will Grier

It feels like time is running out for Will Grier to prove himself to Matt Rhule and the coaching staff. The Panthers turned to P.J. Walker as the primary backup quarterback last season and he has the slight edge going into this year as well. Grier needs to have a strong preseason showing in order to gain some confidence and solidify a roster spot.

Schuyler Callihan: CB Troy Pride Jr.

I agree with Josh above who made his choice Will Grier so instead of echoing what he said, I'll go with my second choice - CB Troy Pride Jr. Is it possible that Pride could miss out on the 53-man roster just one year after being drafted in the 4th round? Eh, maybe but it's not likely. However, this year will be crucial for him and his future with the Panthers. After Carolina added A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin in free agency and Jaycee Horn and Keith Taylor in the draft, playing time is going to be hard to come by for Pride. Every time he was in the game last year, opposing quarterbacks knew where he was and constantly went to his side of the field. Pride has a ton of speed and maybe one of the fastest guys on the team but his coverage skills need major improvement.

Jeff Haseley: Entire o-line

In my opinion, the entire offensive line is under a lot of pressure and scrutiny. Based on reactions from the practice with the Colts, this was an area of weakness. It's no secret that analysts believe the Panthers have a bottom-five offensive line, plus the decision to forego the line at pick eight in the draft was one that didn't sit well with a number of people. Carolina had two big focal points, corner, and tackle and they elected to go with Jaycee Horn at corner and take their chances with the offensive line. Outside of talent, cohesiveness and continuity is an important fixture of a successful line. How fast that comes to fruition will ultimately determine if this position group can withstand the challenge of the 2021 season.

