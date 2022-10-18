Sam Darnold is Nearing a Return to Practice

The defense has been solid. The special teams unit has been terrific. The offensive line is much improved, yet the Panthers have a 1-5 record heading into Week 7. How so? Quarterback play.

Baker Mayfield was expected to be the "answer" for the Panthers after running through several quarterbacks over the last three seasons. Instead, he's now being mentioned in the same breath as Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker as guys who proved that they were not the answer.

Oddly enough, the Panthers could be turning to 2021 starting QB Sam Darnold sooner than later. Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills which resulted in a stint on injured reserve.

Of the four quarterbacks on the roster, Darnold has had the most success in Carolina, albeit not much. He led the team to a 3-0 start last season before losing five of the next six. Despite the struggles he endured, there is some hope that if given the opportunity, he could be the answer for the Panthers in the short term.

The offensive line last year was abysmal. It didn't matter who you put under center, they would have struggled to play behind that group. The additions of Ikem Ekwonu and Austin Corbett plus Brady Christensen now a full-time starter have resulted in a much cleaner pocket. With this offensive line, Darnold could make some things happen.

On Monday, interim head coach Steve Wilks told the media that the plan is to open Darnold's window to return this week but he remains unsure if he would be ready to play by Sunday.

"Sam should be coming up. I'm looking forward to him getting back on the field and see exactly where he is right now in his progression and we'll go from there," said Wilks. "It's hard to say just from the standpoint of I haven't seen him. I've got a lot of confidence in him as an individual and as a player but being off for so long, you don't know how exactly he's going to return, so I'll be able to give you an answer later in the week."

PJ Walker (neck) and Baker Mayfield (ankle) are considered to be day-to-day.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.